King Spoke of Social Equality Before Historic "Dream" Speech

COLUMBIA- August 28 marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s landmark "I Have a Dream" speech. KOMU 8 will air a special program Sunday, which features a major press appearance King made just three says before his record-setting march on Washington, D.C.

King, who was head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" to talk about what he called "inevitable" change.

KOMU 8 will air the historic episode at 10:30 a.m., in a program entitled "Meet the Press Special Edition: Remembering the Dream."

King appeared on the show to discuss his own vision of economic and political equality.

"I think that we must face the fact that, in reality, you cannot have economic and political equality without having some form of social equality, " King said.

"I think this is inevitable," he said. "I don't think our society will rise to its full maturity until we come to see that men are made to live together as brothers, and that we can have genuine inter-group, inter-personal living and still be in the kind of society which we all long to achieve."

Three days after the show, King led 250,000 people in one of the biggest demonstrations ever seen in the nation's capital, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. King concluded the march at the Lincoln Memorial, where he made his now-famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

