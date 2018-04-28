Kingdom Christian Academy - Mrs. Leisinger - 4th Grade

Williams Woods University holds spring commencement day
FULTON - Nearly 400 students from William Woods University graduated Saturday afternoon. Different commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate... More >>
47 minutes ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

22 minors arrested in Fulton for visible intoxication
FULTON - Twenty-two minors were arrested in local bars Friday night through Saturday morning. The Fulton Police Department was... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 5:34:00 AM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 124
BOONE COUNTY - One man died Friday evening on Highway 124 after he hit a mail box and turned upside... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 9:16:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

High school music festival brings in money for the city
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Music Festival is back on the University of Missouri... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

360 Politics: Petitioning for change with the power of a signature
COLUMBIA - Richard Parrish can’t be missed on the streets of downtown Columbia when he’s petitioning. Ranked number one in... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Ugandan orphans connect to Columbia through music
COLUMBIA - Eighteen Ugandan children orphaned by war and diseases performed a free concert named “Signs and Wonders” at Trinity... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Jefferson City children named junior ambassadors for Boys and Girls Club
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten members of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City became the program's first Junior Ambassadors... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 6:55:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Float Your Boat racers plan a cardboard comeback
COLUMBIA – The annual Float Your Boat for the Food Bank races are Saturday and teams have spent the past... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

ACLU sues Joplin over panhandling ordinance
JOPLIN (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing a city in southwest Missouri of having a panhandling ordinance... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Callaway County Sheriff investigating homicide near Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - A Holts Summit community is reeling after an early morning homicide on the 10700 block of Platinum... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Columbia adds to affordable housing options, leases already signed
COLUMBIA - Six new affordable homes are now available thanks to the city of Columbia and the Columbia Community Land... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Judge denies Gov. Greitens' request for restraining order against Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge released his decision Friday not to grant a restraining order, requested by Gov.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Confrontation involving off-duty officer leads to shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation between an off-duty officer and a St. Louis bar patron has led... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 11:42:11 AM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Investigation is on-going at a convenience store robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a robbery at a Petro Mart early Friday, and say no one has been arrested.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 11:38:00 AM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

10-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling under school bus
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old boy died after tripping and falling under a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 11:02:54 AM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Police looking for suspect in bank robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing Central Bank on Nifong Boulevard Friday morning. According... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Man with past conviction resigns from Joplin City Council
JOPLIN (AP) — A man who won a Joplin City Council seat in April has resigned after city officials contended... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 10:57:09 AM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Man arrested after girlfriend shot in the leg
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday night after he allegedly shot his girlfriend while on drugs. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT April 27, 2018 in News
