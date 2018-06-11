Kingdom City man arrested after police find hundreds of marijuana plants

KINGDOM CITY — Callaway County authorities arrested a man Monday afternoon for felony drug trafficking after finding hundreds of marijuana plants.

Billy Garret, 64, of Kingdom City was arrested at his home on Harrison Creek Drive following a narcotics investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office and MUSTANG drug task force.

Investigators said they found 475 marijuana plants in an outdoor grow operation on the property, along with approximately 54 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. The marijuana and plants had an approximate street value of $794,000.

Garrett posted bond and was released from the Callaway County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be forthcoming.