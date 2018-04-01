Kingdom Comes to Audrain County

Up until now, residents had to deal with dial up. Here are some of the problems folks face logging on and the solution that could cost customers big bucks.

Phillip Dodson is having an Easter get-together at his house near Mexico, but this year he was not able to send out invitations by email.

"Just irritating stuff," said Dodson. "It takes so long to get online."

Dodson said he is fed up. So his computer is boxed up, unplugged and offline.

"With the equipment they got right now it just shouldn't take that long to get on," said Dodson. "You should just be able to get right on."

He says the error messages with dial-up were just too much. Kingdom internet is installing wireless web, which is available for anyone within 15 miles. That includes Mexico and Centralia. The tower is right across the street from Dodson. He said he is excited to log on.

But with the connection comes a cost. The service will start at around $40 a month, and for the fastest speeds, Kingdom will charge $80 a month to go wireless.

"Eighty bucks seems a little steep," said Mike Qualls. "Rising fuel costs. Having to raise three children of my own. I wouldn't spend $80 for wireless internet."

But for Dodson it is a matter of convenience, and it is worth the cost. Kingdom internet hopes to have the wireless internet for sale by May.