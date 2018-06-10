Kingdom Pilots Help Students Take Off

The Kingdom Pilots annually award a flight scholarship to one male and one female high school students to help them become pilots. The scholarships pay for 15 hours of instruction which prepares the students to fly solo and puts them on the right runway to receive their pilot certificates.

"It gives them a real good start into aviation," said Kingdom pilot Ron Hansen. "It's not going to get you all the way through your pilot's license but, if you think it's something you're interested in, it gets your foot in the door and you can make it up through probably soloing the airplane."

The association also raised funds to help buy a new wind and speed indicator for the airport to help pilots take off and land.

"Breaking away from the ties of Earth, it's just really nice and peaceful out there," Hansen added.

A peaceful feeling that the Kingdom Pilots share with the youth of mid-Missouri.