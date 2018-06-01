Kinloch Salvage Yard Owner Faces Charges

KINLOCH, Mo. -- The owner of a salvage yard in the impoverished St. Louis County town of Kinloch -- a man who also owns Kinloch City Hall -- is accused of receiving stolen property.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Robert Hill Jr. has been the subject of a lengthy investigation. Police say his business, Complete Auto Recycling Services, knowingly purchased six stolen vehicles in 2011.

Hill declined comment.

Hill purchased the City Hall building and several other properties in Kinloch over a seven-month period in 2011 and 2012. He allowed city officials to use City Hall for about a year. But later, he was accused by the city of failing to pay the money he had promised for the properties.

The city now operates at Kinloch Learning Center