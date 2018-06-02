Kiosks to Help in Unclaimed Property

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - As the state of Missouri continues to hold hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of unclaimed property, a new effort seeks to make it easier for the rightful owners to step forward.

State Treasurer Clint Zweifel (ZWY'-ful) scheduled a visit to O'Fallon on Wednesday for the installation and demonstration of an unclaimed property search kiosk at a state license office. Zweifel says the kiosk allows those renewing driver's licenses or plates to also search for and claim unclaimed property.

Kiosks were previously installed at license offices in Columbia and Joplin.

The treasurer's office says there is nearly $700 million in unclaimed property in Missouri.