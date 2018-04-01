Kirksville Couple Arrested

MACON - Police announced the arrests of a Kirksville couple today. Michael McVay was hired by elderly people to do carpentry work around their home in LaPlata. He stole a large sum of cash from the home on October 24.

After McVay's arrest on November 8, he called his girlfriend Jessica Brake and told her to hide the remaining stolen money and items they bought with the stolen money. She hid the items and is now charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. Her bond was set at $4500 cash, which she posted.

McVay is charged with Burgulary-2nd Degree, Theft/Stealing. His bond was set at $9900 cash, which he has posted.