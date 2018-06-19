Klahr Chosen as Director of Mo. Ethics Commission

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A longtime attorney in Gov. Jay Nixon's administration has been chosen as executive director of the Missouri Ethics Commission.

The commission announced Tuesday that James Klahr will begin serving as director Sept. 13.

The Missouri Ethics Commission enforces the state's campaign finance and lobbyist laws. Its director is limited to a six-year term.

Klahr is a former staff attorney for the Missouri Senate who worked for then-Attorney General Jay Nixon from 1997 to 2009. When Nixon became governor, Klahr became the legislative liaison for Nixon's administration in the Department of Public Safety.

He replaces Julie Allen, who stepped down to become the elections director for Secretary of State Jason Kander in January.

Stacey Heislen has served as acting director of the Ethics Commission. She will remain on staff.