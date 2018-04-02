Koivu Leads Wild to Shootout Win Over Blues

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) - Mikko Koivu scored twice and Matt Cullen netted the winner in the shootout as the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Saturday night. Koivu tied the game with 1:38 to play with a power-play goal, and then scored in the shootout.

Minnesota's Josh Harding turned away Kevin Shattenkirk in the tiebreaker, and the Northwest Division-leading Wild won for the ninth time in 11 games.

The Wild's 27 are the team's most through 20 games in its 11 NHL seasons.

T.J. Oshie and David Backes scored for St. Louis, which has lost four straight road games.

The Blues also lost to the Wild on Nov. 5, and they fired coach Davis Payne the next day. St. Louis is 4-0-2 under new coach Ken Hitchcock.