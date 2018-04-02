Kolb Wins Park University Fall Invite

SMITHVILLE, MO -- The Cougar men's and women's golf teams completed play Tuesday in the Park University Fall Invite. Columbia sophomore Tyler Kolb took home top individual honors on the men's side with a two-day total of 152 (75-77, +8). Baker University won the men's team portion of the event and Bellevue University won the women's side of the competition.

The Cougar men finished second overall and the women qualified for eighth place.

Hunter Parrish (78-80, +14) and Mike Wilson (80-78, +14) finished in a tie for eighth place individually with two-day totals of 158. Colin Hendrickson carded a 159 (78-81, +15) and finished 10th, followed by Logan Murphy in 11th with a 161 (77-84, +17).

Laken Frese was the top finisher for the Cougars on the women's side, tying for 21st with a two-day total of 180 (94-86). Hannah Gill finished behind her in 23rd place with a score of 183 (90-83). Ashley Fisher shot 192 (100-92) to finish tied for 32nd, followed by Christina Meredith in 45th place with a 207 (103-104). Ashley Bridgford came in 46th with an aggregate score of 213 (108-105).

This event concluded the inaugural fall season for both the Cougar men and women.