KOMU 8 and Mediacom Agree to New Retransmission Agreement

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 and Mediacom reached an agreement Friday afternoon for carriage of KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri's CW and Universal Sports on Mediacom cable systems. After several months of negotiations, a three year deal has been successfully agreed upon.

"We are extremely happy to reach a fair and mutually beneficial agreement with Mediacom," said KOMU 8 General Manager Marty Siddall. "We are pleased that our audience and their subscribers will again be receiving NBC programming, local news, weather, sports and public service information. We appreciate the patience of our viewers and look forward to being a welcome guest in their homes again."

Mediacom began carrying KOMU 8's signal around 5:45 p.m. Friday.



KOMU 8 is a self-funded auxiliary enterprise of the University of Missouri. The station serves a dual purpose within the community. KOMU 8 provides the public with news and entertainment programming while also serving as an educational institution for students of the University of Missouri. The KOMU 8 newsroom is the only one of its kind to also serve as a teaching lab. At KOMU 8, students attending the prestigious University of Missouri School of Journalism are given the unique opportunity to work alongside professional journalists in a real-life newsroom. This program is set up through the school's Department of Broadcast Journalism. KOMU 8 also operates Mid-Missouri's CW station.