KOMU 8 general manager retires after nearly two decades

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 General Manager Marty Siddall is retiring after leading the station's operations for 18 years.

“I have cherished the opportunity to be part of the history and legacy of the station," Siddall said.

Throughout his time at KOMU 8, Siddall has repeatedly emphasized the importance of blending an academic mission with commercial success. Students from the Missouri School of Journalism work in many positions, including reporters, producers and digital producers.

"I have had the good fortune to work alongside a talented staff at a station nationally recognized for broadcast excellence. It has been very rewarding to see so many of our staff and student journalists grow and launch their careers at KOMU 8.”

Gary Ward, Chief Operating Officer of the University of Missouri, said KOMU 8 has seen "unprecedented success" under Siddall's guidance.

“Marty’s commitment to broadcast excellence, commercial success and public service and his belief in the Missouri Method deepen KOMU 8’s support of the unique academic mission it provides at the world-renowned Missouri School of Journalism," Ward said. "He has navigated KOMU 8 through many changes in the broadcast industry over the past two decades, and he has overseen the successful implementation of many tools and technologies that have enhanced the experiences that only the University of Missouri can offer to future broadcast journalists.”

Under Siddall’s leadership, KOMU 8 was recognized nationally by the Radio Television Digital News Association with multiple national Edward R. Murrow Awards for broadcast and digital excellence, the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s Service to Community Award for Radio and TV, and most recently the Missouri Broadcasters Association as Station of the Year.

During his tenure, Siddall continued KOMU 8’s rich legacy of community involvement and outreach. He led the rollout of KOMU 8’s Fan Club; launched the station’s Poverty in Plain Sight initiative; served as chairman of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, president of the Fair Missouri Foundation, and president and campaign chairman of the Heart of Missouri United Way; and served on the boards of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri, Columbia CrimeStoppers, the Great Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America and numerous other civic organizations.

Siddall joined KOMU 8 in 1999 after serving in leadership positions with Ziff-Davis and McGraw-Hill broadcast groups.

KOMU 8’s Director of Audience Development Matt Garrett will serve as interim general manager after Siddall’s retirement.

KOMU 8 is an auxiliary enterprise of the University of Missouri and is expected to generate all revenues for station operations. Its operations and investments in broadcast technology are funded entirely by advertising and retransmission revenues. The station receives no funding from the university or state.