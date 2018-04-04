KOMU 8, MU, and Chamber of Commerce to host gubernatorial debates

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 will host a collaborative effort with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the University of Missouri to produce a series of gubernatorial debates.

The first debate will be 90 minutes starting at 7 p.m., March 17 at the Missouri Theatre. Republican candidates John Brunner, Eric Greitens, Catherine Hanaway and Peter Kinder are all scheduled to participate.

The debate is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

KOMU 8 News anchors Brittany Pieper and Jim Riek will moderate the times debate. It will be aired live on KOMU 8 News.

KOMU 8 General Manager Marty Siddall said:

“KOMU 8 is honored to host the debate and broadcast it statewide as part of our Smart Decision 2016 coverage. This debate will spark meaningful conversations and provide lively discussions important to all Missourians as they consider who will be their next Governor.”

The second debate will be a general election debate and will be scheduled in either September or October. That debate will feature both the Democrat and Republican nominees.

Students from the MU School of Journalism and the Truman School of Public Affairs will also be involved in the debate.

MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley said:

“We are proud to host these important debates at the state’s flagship institution, and we look forward to providing valuable experiences for our students. This opportunity will allow our students to have direct involvement in the democratic process."

If you have questions you'd like us to ask the candidates, leave them in the comments below or post them to our Facebook page.