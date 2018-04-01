KOMU 8 News at Noon for Tuesday, June 26

On KOMU News at Noon today, we talked about a brand new residence hall coming to MU, a convenience store raided by deputies for bath salts, funding for a firefighters' museum and the recent hot, dry weather. A reminder you can watch KOMU Newscasts live on your mobile device or computer at www.komu.com/streaming-newscast

Also, you can check out all the video viruses from today's show.