KOMU 8 News Improving "8 Goes Green" Franchise

COLUMBIA - This spring, KOMU 8 News is revamping its "8 Goes Green" franchise and we need your help. We want to know what you want to see and how you want to see KOMU 8 News cover environmental issues in Mid-Missouri.

We ask that you take a short survey to help us deliver exactly what you want to see. Your feedback will be considered directly as we evaulate changes to make to 8 Goes Green. The link to the survey is below.

The results are completely anonymous. We appreciate your help. The survey will be open until March 31.

8 Goes Green Survey