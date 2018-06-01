KOMU 8 News @ Noon for Monday, July 16

In Today's Show on KOMU 8 News at Noon, a morning fire in Hartsburg leaves a family homeless. A probation and parole warrant is issued for Lydia Iliff, the mother of the 18-month-old girl found dead near the Blackwater River in Marshall. A popular Eldon lunch program faced extinction and shelter dogs helping farmers get back on their feet.

Today's Video Virus:

PROMP BURNING



At the end of George Knapp's 5 p.m. report, his teleprompter catches fire. A true professional, he doesn't miss a beat.