KOMU 8 News to Answer Questions About University Village

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News' William Joy, who spent hours sifting through hundreds of pages of documents concerning University Village Apartments, will answer your questions about the topic Thursday, live at 10 p.m.

A walkway collapse at the complex killed Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt last month. KOMU 8 News has examined more than a thousand pages of documents regarding maintenance requests and inspections on the university-owned property.

The documents revealed officials have had concerns over the property's conditions for years.

