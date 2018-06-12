KOMU 8 News viewers share photos of hail

Jana Wolthuis Follis compares several pieces of hail to a ruler in Mexico.

This photo was shared by Robin Martin Davidson in Mexico.

Eli Kane Kramer holds a piece of hail outside in Mexico.

Christine Logston shared a photo of hail compared to someone's hand in Mexico.

Benjamin Diederich reports hail smaller than a quarter in Centralia around 5 p.m.

Mike Kulas said hail larger than golf balls fell in Southeast Mexico.

This photo was shared by Alex McBride in Millersburg.

This photo was shared by Beth Harkins Shields in Mexico.

Austin Danielle Shoemaker shared a photo of a several hail chunks in Mexico.

COLUMBIA - Storms that brought large hail and 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts to mid-Missouri are expected to move out by 10 p.m.

KOMU 8 News viewers shared their photos of hail of various sizes, some quite large.

"I saw the clouds coming up super dark and fast, pager tones went off about severe weather, with ping pong size hail," Eli Kane Kramer said. "I turned off everything in the house and had my brother take my 20-month-old daughter to the basement just to be safe."

Kane said the hail sounded like someone taking big marbles and slamming them on pavement.

Gina Beacom Davee shot this in Mexico.

Cameale Lunsford sent the next two videos from Mexico.

Marisa Dennison tweeted this to Gewecke.