KOMU 8 News viewers share photos of hail
COLUMBIA - Storms that brought large hail and 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts to mid-Missouri are expected to move out by 10 p.m.
KOMU 8 News viewers shared their photos of hail of various sizes, some quite large.
"I saw the clouds coming up super dark and fast, pager tones went off about severe weather, with ping pong size hail," Eli Kane Kramer said. "I turned off everything in the house and had my brother take my 20-month-old daughter to the basement just to be safe."
Kane said the hail sounded like someone taking big marbles and slamming them on pavement.
Cassandra Lynn Marriott said, "We got pelted for about 20 minutes. We heard a lot of thunder and tons of hail bounces off of the house and cars. One piece hit the roof so hard, I swear we felt it on the couch! It started as smaller chunks of hail and progressively got larger."
Marriott noted the rings visible in the hail. KOMU 8 News weathercaster Kenton Gewecke said each ring indicates how many times the hail froze, melted and refroze as it moved up and down in the clouds.
Even KOMU 8 News got some hail. Gewecke said it was about dime-sized.
He said mid-Missouri can expect sunny skies Thursday.
Below are some viewer videos of Wednesday's storm.
Gina Beacom Davee shot this in Mexico.
Cameale Lunsford sent the next two videos from Mexico.
Marisa Dennison tweeted this to Gewecke.
@KentonGewecke it's getting bigger ???? pic.twitter.com/d9n5j2fAFf— Marisa Dennison (@Marisaaa2015) May 11, 2016