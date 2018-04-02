KOMU 8 reports from the scene in Brussels

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 reporter Hanna Knutson was in Brussels when the terrorist attacks took place in the city on Tuesday morning. She was able to gather that people evacuated from the airport were being held at a nearby school in the hours following the attacks.

She also talked to a man who said this experience will "forever change him".

At the time of her report, trains and buses were closed. The airport will be closed today and the situation will be reassessed to determine if it can re-open tomorrow.

The two explosions both went off in the departure area of the airport, according to her report.

She is one of 17 from MU - 16 students and one professor - currently in Brussels studying abroad. All 17 are safe.