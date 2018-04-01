KOMU 8's Chris Gervino to announce Mizzou basketball

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 Sports Director Chris Gervino signed a deal with Mizzou Athletics to announce men's basketball games this season. Gervino will be the color analyst for the radio broadcasts and will join play-by-play announcer Mike Kelly.

Gervino will replace Gary Link, who had announced for the Tigers since 1995.

Gervino joined KOMU 8 in 2000 and has been the lead sports anchor since. He has also provided sideline commentary for Mizzou football radio broadcasts, and did play-by-play for men's basketball games on TV from 2000-2014.