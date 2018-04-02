KOMU 8 viewers weigh in on Wolfe's resignation on social media

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News has been following the #ConcernedStudent1950 protests at MU as they have been happening and told you about UM system president Tim Wolfe's resignation after weeks of unrest on campus.

The issues are complex and divisive, and are reigniting national debate over racial injustice, the power of intercollegiate athletic departments, and how these events will shape the future of the universtiy.

We wanted to hear the public's views on these issues, so we took to social media to find out what you thought.

Here's what you had to say on the KOMU 8 Facebook page.

Many people said the protesters and players made the right choice and Wolfe's resignation was neccessary.

Others were behind Wolfe, saying he shouldn't have had to resign and that protestors and players were in the wrong.

People in support of Wolfe said he wasn't responsible and shouldn't have been blamed for the racial issues on campus. Others questioned if Wolfe's resignation would change anything.

Commenters recognized the role MU football players had in Wolfe's resignation, good or bad.

Others worried about the precendent that could be set by the football team and protestors in the wake.

Some people thought many of the posts against the protestors proved change was neccessary.