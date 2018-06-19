KOMU Anchors Share Tailgate Treats

COLUMBIA - What goes perfect with football? Tailgating. And what's the secret to the best tailgate? Food.

So KOMU anchor Megan Murphy, meteorologist Eric Aldrich, and reporters David Earl and Blake Hanson bring you these tasty recipies to try on your next tailgate:

Megan Murphy's Chili Cheese Dip:

2 lbs. ground beef, browned

4 bricks Velveeta cheese

4 jars medium chunky salsa

Red pepper flakes to taste

Combine all ingredients in a crock pot, heat.

Eric Aldrich's Buffalo Chicken Dip:

1 cup Frank's hot sauce

1 cup ranch dressing

2 cups shredded colby jack cheese

1 brick cream cheese

1 large can chunk chicken

Combine ingredients in crock pot, cook for 2-3 hours.

David Earl's Chip Dip:

1 brick cream cheese

1 small can of tomato sauce

1 clove garlic, crushed

3 shakes worcestershire sauce

3 shakes tobasco sauce

Combine in blender, serve with potato chips.

Blake Hanson's Beer Cheese Soup:

1 cup shredded carrots

1 small chopped onion

6 tbls. butter

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

2 tsp. chicken bouillon granules

4 cups milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cups beer

1 jar old english cheese spread

Combine carrots, onion, and butter in casserole dish, microwave uncovered for 7 minutes. Blend in flour, milk, mustard and bouillon, microwave uncovered for 16 minutes, stir often for last 8 minutes. Add cheeses and beer, microwave uncovered 3 minutes or until melted.