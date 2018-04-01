KOMU.com Extra - Full Voicemail Transcript

VOICEMAIL #1. August 29th, 7:12 pm from a private number. Call duration: 46 sec.

"Hello Megan, this is Mayor Parks of Holts Summit returning your call. Just wanted to let you know that Pam Murray does not represent the city of Holts Summit. I'm the Mayor; I represent the city, so any stories that you guys... or any contact that you need, needs to go through the mayor. Okay? Pam Murray is just an alderman, she's not the person that was elected or even approved to be the contact for Holts Summit. So, any story that you're doing should come through our office first... uh. Appreciate it if you give me a call back to discuss this. I'm at area code 573-353-2050. Thank you."

VOICEMAIL #2. August 29th, 8:37 pm from 573.353.2050. Call duration: 1 min. 27 sec.

"Hello Megan, this is Mayor Parks again. I just want you to know that you should not air that conversation you had with Pam Murray. She does not represent the city; she does not have the approval of the Board of Alderman to represent the city- I do. And, hopefully we can talk, and we'll get things together to tell you about the city and what's going on with it. But, Pam Murray is not the representative for Holts Summit. I'm the Mayor of Holts Summit, and I'd really like to get to talk to you. So, hopefully you won't air that piece... if you air that piece then hey... you air that piece, so you just let me know. Call me tomorrow, and tell me what decision you've made on what you want to do because Pam Murray does not represent the city of Holts Summit. So, just so you know, I disapprove of the interview. You didn't contact me, and you said you're not doing anything funny... or whatever, you didn't contact me... I'm the Mayor of Holts Summit. So, I think that's the jumping off point, and hopefully you'll give me a call back. And, I'd love to interview you. We need some publicity about our city and we want to do great things."

VOICEMAIL #3. August 30th, 3:05 pm from 573.353.2050. Call duration: 1 min. 31 sec.

"Megan, Mayor Parks of Holts Summit. What I decided to do is talk to some alderman, and some other people in our community and we will contact you when we want a developing story about our community. You can present Pam Murray's point of view, but by no means does she represent our city. And, what I'd like you to do is in the future.. like I said... is contact City Hall. I represent the Board of Alderman, and your story should have come through the Holts Summit City Hall. No controversy here, no story here. If you want a comment to put in, if you decide to do the story... then by no means is the city behind it. Okay? So, just give me a call if you want to discuss it. I've discussed it with some other people in our city, and you guys didn't do it the right way... should have came through City Hall, not Pam Murray - she does not represent THE city. But, we are really.... advantageous... we want to put a positive light on our city, and we want to give you a story that's worth talking about with our city. So, the fact that you went to her house and not to the City Hall...I'll let you know that this is not the right way to go. So, just talking to people in our city... that's the way we feel. Talk to you later. Bye."