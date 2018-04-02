KOMU/KJWB Awarded CW Affiliation

KJWB, currently mid-Missouri's WB affiliate, has been awarded the CW Network affiliation for the mid-Missouri market. The announcement was made Monday morning by officials for the CW Network and KOMU/KJWB General Manager Marty Siddall.

"We appreciate the confidence the CW management has shown in KOMU and KJWB. KOMU has always been dedicated to providing mid-Missourians with the best possible programming," Siddall said. "We're thrilled that we're going to be bringing the best of the WB and UPN, together on one station. And now the KJWB, with four strong years as The WB affiliate, is in a great position to showcase an all-star lineup."

The CW Network was announced in January by executives of CBS Corporation and Warner Brothers as a successor to the UPN Network and WB Network which will be discontinued this fall. The CW is scheduled to launch in September 2006 with combined WB-UPN programming as well as newly developed shows and others sourced from independent studios.

During KOMU's management of mid-Missouri's WB5, the station has seen much success, even winning a Webby award in 2006 as one of the top small market WB affiliates in the country. Mid-Missourians will be able to watch the CW on various cable outlets as well as on digital broadcast channel 8.3.