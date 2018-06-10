KOMU Names the Top Five Stories of 2010

Barring any breaking news today, many would agree that a couple of these stories in their respective categories are no doubt the biggest Mid-Missouri stories of 2010.

Our top crime story of the year dealt with the Holts Summit murder case where Joshua Maylee murdered three residents October 27th including Jeff and Gina Weredehausen.



Our top political story involved Vicky Hartzler defeating Ike Skelton for the 4th congressional seat in the US house. Skelton held the seat since 1976 when he won it.

IBM came to Columbia and boosted the economy by trying to create nearly 800 jobs in an old abandoned building on Lemone Industrial Drive. KOMU ranked that as its top economic story of the year.

In story number four, the Missouri summer rainfall in June, July, and August saw parts of Mid-Missouri experience anywhere from 3.5 to five inches of rainfall in August alone. KOMU chose that as its top weather story of the year.

Finally, KOMU ranked the most controversial story of the year as the Proposition B talk with more farmers worried the restrictions on animals the statute made will soon extend to them.

