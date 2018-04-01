KOMU News @ Noon for Monday, July 9th

In today's KOMU News at Noon show we shared updated information on the electrocution at the Lake of the Ozarks, an 18-month-old baby found dead near near a riverbank in Marshall this weekend, and a virus that is affecting many of Cambodia's children.



And in today's Video Virus:

Cute pandas playing on the slide

Published on Jun 25, 2012 by Chengdu PAW

What's more entertaining than watching a panda playing on a slide? Watching 4 pandas playing on a slide! :)