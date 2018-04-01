KOMU News @ Noon for Wednesday, June 13

Watch our entire KOMU 8 News @ Noon newscast for Wednesday, June 13th including stories about the possibility of a new bar tending license in Columbia, a lawsuit against Lincoln University, a new book called "The Mizzou Fan's Survival Guide to the SEC" and the Fulton Olympics. Click on the thumbnails to the left to watch all of the segments. Here's a link to today's video virus, Real Life Simpsons.