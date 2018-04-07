KOMU obtains copy of Odom's contract offer

COLUMBIA - On Dec. 3, the University of Missouri announced Barry Odom would be the school's 32nd head football coach. Now, KOMU has obtained a copy of the offer Athletic Director Mack Rhodes sent to Odom.

On a yearly basis, Odom will make $2.35 million, with $450,000 coming from an annual base salary and $1.9 million coming from non-salary compensation for things such as radio and television show appearances.

On top of this yearly pay, Odom has the chance to make more money for on-field performance. If the Tigers win a conference championship during this contract, Odom will make an extra $250,000. He will receive this same monetary bonus if the team plays in a "New Year's Six" Bowl Game (Which consists of the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl).

Odom will also receive some non-monetary bonuses as well, such as the use of two university vehicles of his choosing. Along with that, he also gets all of his country club fees paid for, and he gets 12 lower bowl tickets to football games as well as a suite. If he signs the deal, he would also receive six lower bowl tickets to MU basketball games.

If Odom leaves Mizzou for a different job before his contract expires, he must give written notice to the university beforehand and pay a buyout which is dependent on how early he leaves:

On or before February 28, 2019, must pay a $2.35 million buyout

On or after March 1, 2018, but before February 29, 2020, must pay a $1.175 million buyout

On or after March 1, 2020 but on or before February 28, 2021, must pay a buyout fee of $587,500

Odom and the university have 60 days from Dec. 3 to mutually agree on a contract or the Memorandum of Understanding will serve as a contract.