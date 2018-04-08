KOMU Programs in High Definition Available to More Mid-Missourians

KOMU and Mediacom recently reached an agreement, allowing KOMU programming to be available in High Definition on its cable systems.

"KOMU prides itself in being a leader in new technology and constantly strives to improve the view ofour audience," said KOMU General Manager Marty Siddall. "Offering High Definition television on cable allows more mid-Missourians the opportunity to see television at its best."

KOMU was the first television station in the market to offer High Definition, over-the-air network programming, making it available since 2002. However, the new agreement now enables Mediacom customers in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Holt Summit to view NBC High Definition programs with a higher resolution picture and CD quality sound.

Customers will now be able to view the following NBC programs in High Definition: Surface, Las Vegas, Medium, Law & Order SVU, E-Ring, Law & Order, Will & Grace, Four Kings, My Name is Earl, The Office, ER, Law & Order Criminal Intent, Crossing Jordan, The Tonight Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Saturday Night Live.

HDTV is broadcast digitally and provides customers with a clearer signal, allowing pictures to appear more realistic.