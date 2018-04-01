KOMU Weather Plus Adds 24/7 Cable Access on Mediacom Channel 247

1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Friday, January 19 2007 Jan 19, 2007 Friday, January 19, 2007 9:47:09 AM CST January 19, 2007 in Promotions

COLUMBIA, MO - January 12, 2007 - KOMU-TV8 and Mediacom Cable are proud to announce the addition of KOMU Weather Plus to Mediacom Digital cable. The 24/7 weather source is available on channel 247 for Mediacom's digital subscribers.

"As we have seen earlier this winter and in the past, complete weather coverage is important to the lives of Mid-Missourians, and KOMU remains committed to providing that coverage," said Martin Siddall, General Manager of KOMU. "We are excited that our KOMU Weather Plus broadcasts will now be able to help more of our local viewers."

Continuing Commitment to Local Weather Coverage

The addition of KOMU Weather Plus on Mediacom channel 247 provides another platform for KOMU to bring mid-Missouri the most up-to-date weather coverage. KOMU Weather Plus has been available on digital broadcast channel 8.2 and online at KOMU.com since December 2005. In addition to the live feed on KOMU Weather Plus, KOMU.com has provided a rich weather experience for its users with interactive maps and forecasts. In the last year, KOMU has also introduced KOMU Mobile & KOMU Mobile Message, connecting users to their weather information wherever they are in mid-Missouri.

"We work each day to have the latest weather information available whenever and wherever people need it.  By adding a 24 hours-a-day, seven-day-a-week channel on Mediacom cable, we expand that availability even more," said Stacey Woelfel, KOMU News Director. "This makes the KOMU Weather Plus information the most available local weather information, coming from the weather team you trust the most."

Local Coverage with National Strength

KOMU Weather Plus is an affiliate of the NBC Weather Plus Network. Weather Plus is the first digital weather network bringing instant local and national weather to viewers 24 hours a day. Backed by the #1 NBC News network and hundreds of NBC stations across America, Weather Plus is the world's largest weather news service. Not only is mid-Missouri weather always on, but detailed reports are presented locally by the KOMU Weather Plus team of Dave Schmidt, Eric Aldrich and Josh deBerge.

"It's important for our viewers to have access to weather information around the clock, wherever they are," said Dave Schmidt, KOMU Weather Plus Anchor. "By having KOMU Weather Plus on Mediacom, we are bringing that coverage to more of mid-Missouri."

Since coming on the air on December 21, 1953, KOMU has been the leader in mid-Missouri in providing quality news and entertaining programming. A wholly owned auxiliary enterprise of the University of Missouri, KOMU serves Missouri citizens both through roles as a television broadcaster and as a teaching lab for the Missouri School of Journalism. Striving for excellence in journalism, KOMU News is the most decorated television news service in mid-Missouri, having been awarded time and again for its newscasts, reporting, sports coverage and quality web coverage.

