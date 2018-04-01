KOMU Wins Media Softball Tournament

Field of Legends hoasted the 3rd Annual Media Softball Tournament.

"It's anything to raise money for Special Olympics, which is an important thing for the community," said Bridget Regalado, tournament participant. "So, anything to raise money for them and to help the community out."

The tournament had four teams, KMIZ, the defending champions, KOMU, JC Metro and Field of Legends. Each game in the round robin lasted three innings. KOMU was seeded third going into the playoffs against JC Metro. The playoff games were seven innings or one hour.

In the first playoff game KOMU defeated JC Metro, 7-3, to advance to the Championship game against Field of Legends, who defeated KMIZ. KOMU defeated Field of Legends, 6-5, to take home the trophy.