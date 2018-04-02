Korean War vet gets Purple Heart 6 decades later

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It's more than six decades overdue, but a Korean War veteran from Missouri finally has his Purple Heart and three other medals.

Sen. Claire McCaskill on Friday hosted the ceremony at Soldiers' Memorial in downtown St. Louis to honor Leo Hardin.

Hardin, who went on to become a minister, suffered second-degree frostbite in Korea, and had shrapnel wounds to his right leg. He was authorized for the Purple Heart medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, the National Defense Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. He never got them.

McCaskill's office submitted documentation that led to the Army issuing the awards, which were presented by Brigadier General James M. Robinson of the Missouri Army National Guard.