Koster announces self-imposed donation limits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster no longer will accept campaign contributions from anyone under investigation by his office.

Koster on Wednesday announced the new, self-imposed policy after a New York Times report alleged he was influenced by lobbyists and campaign donations.

The report addressed claims that Koster, along with attorneys general across the country, changed policies and negotiated more favorable settlements after receiving campaign contributions and perks from lobbyists.

He says he also no longer will accept contributions from lobbyists or attorneys representing entities facing litigation from his office.

Gifts of any value from registered lobbyists are off the table, as well as contributions from members of Koster's office.

He's asking lawmakers to enact similar policies statewide.

Koster says the newspaper report distorts how his office deals with companies.