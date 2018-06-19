Koster: Beware of 'Storm Chasers'

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is warning victims of this week's storms to be wary of what he calls "storm chasers" who swoop in to try and take advantage of them.

Koster says his office will pursue legal action against anyone trying to exploit victims as they clean up from the storms that ravaged parts of the state on Wednesday. Tornadoes have been confirmed in the St. Louis County town of Hazelwood and in St. Louis, but Sullivan, Franklin County and other areas also had significant damage.

Koster says storm chasers often go door-to-door offering roofing or other repair services and require up-front payment, often leaving without doing any significant work. He urges Missourians to contact his office to report any suspicious activity.