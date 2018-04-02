Koster Charges Woman with 9 Felonies

Jefferson City - Attorney General Chris Koster charged Tammy F. Conaway, 48, with five felony counts of Abuse of a Person Receiving Health Care, two felony counts of Forgery, and two felony counts of Stealing by Deceit.

Conaway is charged with misappropriating funds from nursing home residents while she worked as the bookkeeper of Cuba Manor, Inc., and forging signatures of facility residents and guardians in an effort to conceal her illegal behavior.

Koster said his Medicaid Fraud Control Unit led the investigation after the administrator of Cuba Manor, Inc., called the Medicaid Fraud Hotline. The investigation revealed that Conaway misappropriated at least $88,550.98 from residents between January 2, 2009, and October 24, 2010.

Conaway is charged with eight class C felonies, punishable by up to 7 years for each violation, plus penalties and restitution. She is also charged with one class B felony, punishable by up to 15 years.

Koster said citizens should report suspected Medicaid provider fraud or abuse and neglect to his Medicaid Fraud Hotline toll free at 800-286-3932, e-mail the complaint to attorney.general@ago.mo.gov or complete a complaint form at the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud website.