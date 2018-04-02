Koster, GOP Missouri gubernatorial hopefuls talk agriculture

By: The Associated Press

OSAGE BEACH (AP) — Democrat Chris Koster is touting experience as attorney general as he seeks to distinguish himself from four Republicans running for Missourigovernor.

The Missouri Farm Bureau gubernatorial forum Sunday in Osage Beach was the first time Koster spoke at a question-and-answer session alongside Republicans.

Suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former U.S. attorney and House speaker Catherine Hanaway and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder are running as Republicans.

Koster cited his lawsuit against California regulations on chicken living conditions as he argued that he advocates for farmers.

Koster and the Republicans otherwise stated similar stances on agriculture policies.

All opposed making the head of the agriculture department an elected position and said they would act against activists on some policies that could hurt farmers.