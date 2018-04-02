Koster has nearly $4 million for Missouri governor campaign

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster said he has nearly $4 million to spend on a campaign for governor.

Koster announced on Wednesday he raised nearly $1 million in the past three months. That brings his total in the bank to $3.9 million as of June 30.

Koster is the only Democrat with plans to run for Missouri governor in 2016. Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon is barred from seeking re-election because of term limits.

Koster is far outpacing fundraising by Republican candidates, who are competing for donations.

Former GOP Speaker of the Missouri House and U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway has $1.5 million to spend on her campaign for governor.

Republican Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens of St. Louis has $1.1 million if he officially announces his candidacy.