Koster: New reports about Bridgeton Landfill troubling

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says new reports raise troubling concerns about the environmental fallout from contamination and a subsurface fire at a landfill in St. Louis County.

Koster on Thursday released several reports related to the Bridgeton Landfill. One found radiological contamination in trees outside the landfill's perimeter. Another indicates that the underground fire has moved past two rows of interceptor wells built by owner Republic Services to keep the fire from reaching buried nuclear waste in an adjacent landfill.

Koster filed suit against Republic Services in 2013, alleging negligent management and violation of state environmental laws.

The company is spending millions of dollars to correct problems at the landfill. Republic Services says in a statement that some of the new conclusions are overstated, and others are scientifically wrong.