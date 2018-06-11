Koster rallies agricultural coalitions in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA — Gubernatorial candidate Chris Koster (D) met with supporters and farmers Saturday to discuss his views on agriculture, Missouri's top industry, at Columbia Regional Airport.

Koster was joined by Richard Fordyce, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Blake Hurst, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, Mike Deering, executive vice president of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Matt McCrate, president of the Missouri Soybean Association,

and Gary Porter, president the Missouri Corn Growers Association.

"We endorsed Chris Koster because he earned that endorsement," Hurst said. "He earned it with a perfect voting record on farm bureau issues in the Missouri State Senate."

Hurst went on to list other reasons why many in the Missouri agricultural community supports Koster, including representing farmers through his appointment as Attorney General and listening to farm groups.

Koster said he believes working together, political affiliation aside, makes for a stronger agricultural system and economy in Missouri.

"My goal is to create an administration that respects people across political lines," Koster said. "We're all trying to get to the same Missouri. We're all trying to get to a robust agricultural sector, a roaring economy."

Koster also mentioned transportation in rural areas, health care and education.

Additionally, Koster discussed how he's served in leadership position on both sides of the political spectrum.

"What we need to do is stop the gamesmanship that's been going on in Jefferson City that really hasn't been producing very many results for us," Koster said. "That's where this frustration comes from, is failure of results and bring people together to lift up agriculture as a centerpiece of agricultural development in our state."

Other stops for the agricultural coalition Saturday included St. Joseph, Springfield and Cape Girardeau.