Koster Renews Call for Gun Court in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster wants state lawmakers to approve a special gun court in St. Louis after city judges rejected the move earlier this week.

Koster reiterated his call for a new "armed offender docket" at the start of an urban crime summit Wednesday at the downtown St. Louis University law school. The four-day summit began Monday in Kansas City.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, Police Chief Sam Dotson and Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce also want the Legislature to step in. Slay, Dotson and Joyce are each participating in the summit as well.

The city's district court judges met Monday and instead adopted a compromise plan to expedite trial dates for those accused of violent crimes. Dotson called the move "window dressing" that won't adequately address gun violence.