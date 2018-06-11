Koster: Repairs to cemetery taking too long

BRIDGETON (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says repair and maintenance work at the historic but run-down Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Louis County is taking too long.

Koster visited the 65-acre cemetery Monday. He says he has received several complaints about the cemetery in north St. Louis County.

Koster's office filed suit against the cemetery owner in January. An attorney for owner Marilyn Stanza told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a real estate broker has been retained and three or four possible buyers have been contacted.

Attorney Gerhard Petzall says Stanza is doing everything she can to address concerns.