Koster's Office Backs Out of Deal to Free Alleged Killer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys for a 24-year-old Saudi national accused of paying his roommate to kill a Warrensburg bar owner say Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster's office reneged on a deal that would have freed their client on $2 million bond.

Ziyad Abid's attorneys filed a motion Wednesday asking a state appeals court to transfer the former University of Central Missouri student's case from Johnson County to Ray County. The motion says Koster's office and Johnson County prosecutor Lynn Stoppy both signed off on a deal to transfer the case to Ray County Judge David Miller, but Koster's office changed its stance Monday because of political pressure.

Abid has been jailed since Sept. 5 on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the Sept. 1 slaying of bar owner Blaine Whitworth.