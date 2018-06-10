Koster says Obama acted too quickly on bathrooms

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's top Democratic candidate for governor says the Obama administration moved too quickly and unilaterally in issuing guidance on transgender students' access to public school bathrooms.

The federal directive tells public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identities, not sex at birth.

Attorney General Chris Koster in Columbia on Tuesday said he hopes and believes Missouri school districts and boards recognize transgender students' needs.

Koster says he's watching a court case over whether federal law barring sex discrimination protects a Virginia transgender student. Koster says schools should develop policies based on that.

Koster also said he hasn't heard anything to convince him a veto is needed for a stand-your-ground gun rights proposal that also would allow for concealed carry of guns without a permit.