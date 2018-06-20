Koster Switches to Democratic Party

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - State Senator Chris Koster is switching from the Republican to the Democratic Party, as he prepares for a likely run for attorney general. Koster said today he's more aligned with Democrats than Republicans on several issues -- stem cell research, workers' rights, minimum wage and leaving intact Missouri's current judiciary system. He said that "Today, Republican moderates are all but extinct." Koster stopped short of declaring his intent to run for attorney general, but he has formed a campaign committee for an unspecified statewide office in 2008. He said he does not intend to seek re-election in the Senate. The Missouri Republican Party said Koster switched because he thinks it will be easier to win the Democratic primary in the attorney general's race.