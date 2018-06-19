Koster to Appeal Over Mo. Science Incentives Fund

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster plans to appeal a court ruling that invalidated a state fund designed to offer incentives to science or technology companies.

The Missouri Science and Innovation Reinvestment Act was struck down this week because it contained a clause that the law would not take effect without the passage of a separate measure, which was not approved. A trial judge ruled the contingency clause violated the governor's veto power and a requirement that bills contain only one subject.

Koster said Wednesday the science fund is an important development tool that could attract high-tech jobs to Missouri.

The science fund is intended to offer incentives to companies that conduct research or make products in a variety of high-tech fields, including agricultural biotechnology, homeland security, information technology and pharmaceuticals.