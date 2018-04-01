Koster To Run For Attorney General

KANSAS CITY (AP) - He's been raising money for months. Now Senator Chris Koster has officially declared his candidacy for attorney general. Koster switched from the Republican to Democratic party in August but stopped short at the time of declaring his intent to run for attorney general. He formally announced his candidacy last night at a dinner for the Cass County Democratic Club in his hometown of Harrisonville. He was repeating that announcement at news conferences today in Independence and Monday in St. Louis. Koster joins two other Democrats in the attorney general's race - House member Jeff Harris of Columbia, and House member Margaret Donnelly of St. Louis. The only Republican in the race is Senate President Pro Tem Michael Gibbons of Kirkwood.