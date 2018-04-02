Kraft Foods Recalls Oscar Mayer Products Made at Columbia Plant

NEW YORK (AP) - Kraft Foods is recalling 96,000 pounds of its Oscar Mayer wieners because they may mistakenly contain cheese.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Sunday that Kraft's "Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners" may instead contain the company's "Classic Cheese Dogs."

The agency said the product labels are incorrect and do not reflect the ingredients associated with the pasteurized cheese in the cheese dogs. Those products were made with milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the label.

It said the problem was discovered by a consumer who notified Kraft on Friday. The company alerted the USDA the following day, according to the statement.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it has not received reports of adverse reactions. A representative for the agency wasn't immediately available for comment.

A representative for Kraft Foods Group Inc., Joyce Hodel, said in an email that the hot dogs were made in a plant in Columbia, Mo.

The products were made in early March and bear the number "Est. 537H" inside the USDA mark of inspection. People with questions about the recall are being asked to contact Kraft's consumer relations department at (855) 688-4386.

The recall applies to:

-16-ounce individual consumer packages of "Classic Wieners Made with Turkey & Chicken, Pork Added," with a "USE BY 16 Jun 2014" date and product code "044700000632."

-Cases of 16-ounce packages that were distributed to retailers of "Classic Cheese Dogs Made with Turkey & Chicken, Pork Added, and Pasteurized Cheese Product," with "USE BY 16 Jun 2014" date and case code "00447000005300."

Those cases may contain packages that are mislabeled as "Classic Wieners," according to Hodel.