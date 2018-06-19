Kreklow, Armendariz Named Academic All-Big 12

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Big 12 Conference announced its Academic All-Big 12 recipients on Tuesday and a pair of Tigers - Priscilla Armendariz (Blue Springs, Mo.) and Molly Kreklow (Delano, Minn.) - earned a spot on the 61-member team. The award for Armendariz is the third of her career while Kreklow is named to the Academic All-Big 12 team for the first time in her career.



The 61 honorees on this year's Academic All-Big 12 team is the most in Conference history, with 59 members in 1996 being the previous high. The Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball team includes 51 first team honorees, also an all-time best, and 10 second team members. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.



To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.