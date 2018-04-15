Kroenke To Take Control Of English Soccer Team

LONDON (AP) - Columbia billionaire Stan Kroenke is set to take over the high-profile English Premier League soccer club Arsenal F.C., a booster organization for the team said Monday.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust says Kroenke, who has owned a minority stake in the team since 2007, will buy out the minority shares of two other owners. The deal would give Kroenke control over 62 percent of the team's shares, well more than the 50 percent needed for legal control over the team.

Kroenke, who earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from MU, could not be reached for comment. The 63-year-old real estate giant, whose net worth Forbes Magazine estimated at more than $2 billion, also owns the NFL's St. Louis Rams, the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, and Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids.

The front office of Arsenal F.C. also declined to comment.

(Photo from Forbes.com. Click on the link for more on Kroenke.)